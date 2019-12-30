FS: Kit - I5 4590, MSI Z97, 16GB DDR3 1600, High Quality CPU Cooler

Kit: Intel Socket 1150, Core I5, DDR3 1600, quality CPU heatsink $125 shipped, kit price Motherboard: MSI Z97 Guard-Pro, socket LGA 1150, chipset Z97; “MSI Military Class 4” (whatever that means); includes original box, I/O shield, and manual CPU: Intel Core I5 4590 Haswell, 22nm, LGA 1150, 3.3GHz, 3.7GHz Turbo, 84W TDP, Intel HD Graphics 4600 (one Display Port on the motherboard) (this CPU ran fan-less with the heatsink listed below - quiet!) Memory: Kingston Hyper X, DDR3 1600, CL9, 2 X 4GB; 2 X 4GB, KHX16C9B1RK2/8X CPU heatsink: Thermalright Ultra 120 eXtreme, components for sockets 115X, AM2, and 775 (may be compatible with other sockets as well – I don’t know); no fan but I can throw in a free 120mm if you need one; this heatsink handled the I5 4590, stock clock and voltage, fan-less. CPU Cooler, OEM: I may include the original Intel OEM cooler, unused, in original box, depending on shipping box space and which cooler – if any – you want from me My intent is to sell these components as a kit. It probably would not be worth my while to sell components individually. This system was rock-solid stable. I bought all the hardware new and never overclocked any of the components. This was my wife’s computer and she was very gentle with it. I just disassembled this system a couple days ago, at which time it was working flawlessly. It would be a really good perfect barebones solution for typical office work, web surfing, and other light to medium employment. I have tried to price this kit modestly so that there might not be much negotiation necessary. But sure, there’s certainly room for some dealing. Maybe you need other components for your thrifty new build? Kit price $125, shipped USPS Priority, all 50 US states, PR, and US VI (none of that 48 states-only silliness ) Heatware, Linden 261/0/0