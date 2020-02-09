FS - Kira Keyboard / Ledge Nano S (Crypto wallet NIB)

Kira Mechanical Keyboard
Designed by Angelo Tobias, known online as thesiscamper, Kira is a condensed full size mechanical keyboard, specifically optimized for creative work.
kono.store
Comes with all keycaps included with purchase. Comes also with case etc.
- Standard / Silver / Cherry MX Brown keycaps
Paypal $180 (I paid over $200 for this keyboard)
In mint shape with no issues.
I also have a ledger nano s complete still NIB will let it go for $40 shipped.
Ledger Nano S
Protect your crypto assets with the first and only certified hardware wallet on the market. The Ledger Nano S is built around a secure chip, ensuring optimal security.
shop.ledger.com
