FS: Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD - $45

Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD

Used as a Steam games drive. Selling because I upgraded to a 2TB drive. Does not come with original packaging.

$45 Shipped, USA only

PayPal Friends/Family only

My Heatware:
NukeDukem (26-0-0)

Thanks for looking!
