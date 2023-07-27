FS: Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD

NukeDukem

Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD

Used as a Steam games drive. Selling because I upgraded to a 2TB drive. Does not come with original packaging.

$50 Shipped, USA only

PayPal Friends/Family only

My Heatware:
NukeDukem (26-0-0)


20230727_152400.jpg




Thanks for looking!
 
