FS: Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD

Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD
Used as a Steam games drive. Selling because I upgraded to a 2TB drive. Does not come with original packaging.
$50 Shipped, USA only
PayPal Friends/Family only
My Heatware:
NukeDukem (26-0-0)
Thanks for looking!
