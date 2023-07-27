FS: Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB NVMe $45, SONY WF-1000XM4 earbuds $65

1. Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD

Used as a Steam games drive. Selling because I upgraded to a 2TB drive. Does not come with original packaging.

$45 Shipped, USA only

PayPal Friends/Family only

Thanks for looking!
20230727_152400.jpg



2. SONY WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 2021 model

I picked up the new XM5 so out goes the XM4. Purchased Nov 20, 2022 with 1 year limited warranty. Comes with some original packaging, warranty card and manual (pictured). I will clean the buds with 99% iso before shipping.

$65 Shipped, USA only

PayPal Friends/Family only

NOTE: THESE DO NOT COME WITH TIPS. THE ORIGINALS WERE WORN AND DISCARDED. YOU WILL NEED YOUR OWN REPLACEMENTS.

20230804_143613.jpg20230804_143637.jpg20230804_143733.jpg1691176777876.png
 
