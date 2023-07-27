FS: Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB NVMe $45, SONY WF-1000XM4 earbuds $65

NukeDukem
1. Kingston FURY Renegade 1TB PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 Internal Gaming SSD
Used as a Steam games drive. Selling because I upgraded to a 2TB drive. Does not come with original packaging.
$45 Shipped, USA only
PayPal Friends/Family only
My Heatware:
NukeDukem (26-0-0)
Thanks for looking!
2. SONY WF-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 2021 model
I picked up the new XM5 so out goes the XM4. Purchased Nov 20, 2022 with 1 year limited warranty. Comes with some original packaging, warranty card and manual (pictured). I will clean the buds with 99% iso before shipping.
$65 Shipped, USA only
PayPal Friends/Family only
NOTE: THESE DO NOT COME WITH TIPS. THE ORIGINALS WERE WORN AND DISCARDED. YOU WILL NEED YOUR OWN REPLACEMENTS.
