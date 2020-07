FS: Kindle Fire HD 10 (2019, newest ver), iPega 9083s game controller

For Sale:$115 for the both, separate prices available below.Kindle Fire HD 10 32gb, 2019 model - $100 shippedLike new, barely used. Was going to use it to stream games but was gifted an iPad instead. Can't find original box, but will include a free cheap case with it.iPega 9083s telescopic bluetooth controller for phones/tablets - $25 shippedlike new, barely used. With original box.Heat: http://www.heatware.com/eval.php?id=67862 Will accept paypal or Venmo