FS: Keychron V6 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard with Knob

Brand new, full-sized Keychron V6 Wired Custom Mechanical Keyboard with knob. I purchased this as an upgrade for the wife's PC, but she decided that she wanted to stick to her crusty old full-sized Logitech board. (Blew my mind as it is way past its prime... however, she's stubborn and a non-techie, so I didn't push it.) So anyway, this new keyboard is up for grabs! I bought it off Amazon, but the return window just expired - here's the product link for reference: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B2DPYVNT
Comes complete with all accessories. I did open the box up to examine it, but it has never been put to use. It's fully customizable (all the switches and keycaps can be swapped out) and it is very highly rated on Amazon (4.7 out of 5 stars).
$75 shipped via USPS to lower 48. PayPal FF preferred, but Venmo also works.
- Full sized Mechanical Keyboard (Sells on Amazon for $99.99 + tax)
- Supports QMK/VIA programmable macros
- Switches are fully hot-swappable - comes with tools to do so
- South-facing RGB backlighting designed to better illuminate the keyboard from the typist’s angle
- Knob can be used for volume control and/or be customized for other functions
- Comes with Keychron's factory lubbed K Pro Red linear switches (They are very quiet)
- Compatible with Mac, Windows and Linux operating systems
- Case is solid black (non-transparent)
