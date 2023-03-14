FS: Keychron S1 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
6,577
Time to find a new home for my Keychron S1 keyboard. It's got low profile Red Gateron mechanical switches, PBT doubleshot caps, and white backlighting. The frame is CNC machined aluminum and it's actually heavier than my Apex Pro TKL.

I thought this keyboard would be good for my long typing sessions for work. However, it's not so good if you have big hands. It quickly became uncomfortable for me to use, so my misfortune is your chance to get a very nice, well-built compact keyboard at a sweet price. All original items/accessories included.

$75 shipped USPS

100% Heatware feedback: MadMaxx77

PM for my PayPal or any questions

keychron s1.png


PXL_20230313_234403719.jpg


s1 invoice.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top