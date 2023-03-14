FS: Keychron S1 Low Profile Mechanical Keyboard

Mad Maxx
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Apr 12, 2016
- Messages
- 6,577
Time to find a new home for my Keychron S1 keyboard. It's got low profile Red Gateron mechanical switches, PBT doubleshot caps, and white backlighting. The frame is CNC machined aluminum and it's actually heavier than my Apex Pro TKL.
I thought this keyboard would be good for my long typing sessions for work. However, it's not so good if you have big hands. It quickly became uncomfortable for me to use, so my misfortune is your chance to get a very nice, well-built compact keyboard at a sweet price. All original items/accessories included.
$75 shipped USPS
100% Heatware feedback: MadMaxx77
PM for my PayPal or any questions
