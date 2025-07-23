  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: Keychron K6 HE w/Gateron Nebula Linear Magnetic Switches

Mad Maxx

Mad Maxx

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 12, 2016
Messages
8,130
I used this Keychron K6 HE for a couple weeks before deciding to sell. It's got outstanding build quality, aluminum with wood accents. Top features include hot-swappable Gateron Nebula Linear Magnetic switches, WiFi 2.4GHz and Bluetooth connectivity, PBT doubleshot key caps, comprehensive/easy to use web-based software. All original accessories and items included. Also including a new coiled USB cable + right angle adapters.

$100 shipped USPS

100% Positive feedback
HeatWare: MadMaxx77
eBay: madmaxx.77

PM for any questions or my PayPal

keychron.jpgPXL_20250727_032946627.jpgPXL_20250727_033758052.jpgPXL_20250727_034636715.jpgPXL_20250727_034931616.jpgPXL_20250727_035013321.jpgPXL_20250727_035130587.jpg
 
Last edited:
As an eBay Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top