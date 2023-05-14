FS: Keychron K3 Pro keyboard -- New/unused

Mad Maxx
Keychron K3 Pro (Gateron Blue low-profile switches, wired/wireless, white LEDs)
Brand new, never used. Opened only to take pics. This one is the result of a shipping error by Keychron. I ordered a K7 Pro, but they shipped the K3 Pro. I would've used it, but I'm not a Blue switch guy. For typing, gimme the Browns! Keychron said I could keep the K3 since return shipping to China would cost nearly as much as the keyboard. Not bad for customer service. They're also sending a K7 Pro, so I'm good.
$80 shipped USPS/FedEx
Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77
PM for PayPal or questions
