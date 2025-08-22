  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: Keychron K3 keyboard - clicky switches

Information

Heatware.
Payment via PayPal.
First person to send payment gets the item.
Items previously on the list and later removed are sold.
Thanks for looking!

=====

FS - all prices OBO

-----

Keychron K3 Keyboard

IMG_7874.jpeg

Older model, does not to my knowledge support custom firmware. Keycap colors have been swapped to be all-one-color. Good price to reflect it not being new.

$45 shipped
 
