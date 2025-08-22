FS: Keychron K3 keyboard - clicky switches / WTB: ASUS 3090 TUF or EVGA 3090

Information

Keychron K3 Keyboard

$45 shipped

WTB: ASUS 3090 TUF or EVGA 3090

Please PM with what you have and your price

Payment via PayPal.First person to send payment gets the item.Items previously on the list and later removed are sold.Thanks for looking!=====-----Older model, does not to my knowledge support custom firmware. Keycap colors have been swapped to be all-one-color. Good price to reflect it not being new.---Looking to downgrade my 4090. Need the specific ASUS or EVGA models specifically, because others won't fit in my case. Not looking for cards that have been used for crypto mining or otherwise abused.