FS: Keychron K3 keyboard - clicky switches / WTB: ASUS 3090/3090ti TUF or EVGA 3090/3090ti

FS - all prices OBO

Keychron K3 Keyboard

IMG_7874.jpeg

Older model, does not to my knowledge support custom firmware. Keycap colors have been swapped to be all-one-color. Good price to reflect it not being new.

$45 shipped

WTB: ASUS 3090/3090ti TUF or EVGA 3090/3090ti

Looking to downgrade my 4090 once it gets back from RMA due to 12VHPWR connector issues. Need the specific ASUS or EVGA models specifically, because others won't fit in my case. Not looking for cards that have been used for crypto mining or otherwise abused.

Please PM with what you have and your price
 
Last edited:
How does the switch on the K3 compare to a full sized board? Same travel and feel?
 
SamirD said:
How does the switch on the K3 compare to a full sized board? Same travel and feel?
It uses some kind of slim switches (this one is blue color) rather than full size ones, but I believe some of Keychron's full size keyboards also use slim switches (not sure which one specifically you are referring to), and I personally like the slim ones more. They are similar to those on Logitech MX Mini which I am now using, but are clicky rather than quiet.
 
AVT said:
It uses some kind of slim switches (this one is blue color) rather than full size ones, but I believe some of Keychron's full size keyboards also use slim switches (not sure which one specifically you are referring to), and I personally like the slim ones more. They are similar to those on Logitech MX Mini which I am now using, but are clicky rather than quiet.
Got it. Do those switches use full size keycaps or slim too?
 
SamirD said:
Got it. Do those switches use full size keycaps or slim too?
It has slim ones currently, I am not sure if they accept full ones or not. I can go take off one of the keys and take a picture if you are interested.
 
AVT said:
It has slim ones currently, I am not sure if they accept full ones or not. I can go take off one of the keys and take a picture if you are interested.
Am interested if you could check--would tell me a lot about the key travel
 
