FS: Keychron K2A1 Keyboard $50 Shipped

Keychron K2A1 Keyboard

In great shape, retail box and all accessories.​
Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard K2 White Backlight Red Switch​
$50 Shipped or $40 Local Pickup

20250702_223438.jpg



Local Pickup is 13760 NY

HEAT: https://www.heatware.com/u/20134

Prices are OBO- all reasonable offers will be considered. Multi Item Purchase will come with discount.

Fast and secure shipping!
 

Afternoon Bump.

Some items sold, prices adjusted on others.

All OBO- combo deals welcome!
 
Bump

$160 Shipped Mouse and Keyboard
$175 Shipped Mouse, Keyboard and Mic.
 
Bump

Added ASUS ROG SWIFT OLED PG32UCDP Monitor and adjusted prices on other items.
 
Bump

Shoot some offers- might take trades on the monitor depending on what you have.
 
Friday Bump

Asus Monitor Sold.

Lowered price on Mouse and Keyboard- will give combo deal if someone wants to buy both!
 
