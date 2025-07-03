FS: Keychron K2A1 Keyboard $50 Shipped

Volkswagen
Supreme [H]ardness
- Nov 12, 2002
- 4,894
Keychron K2A1 Keyboard
Local Pickup is 13760 NY
HEAT: https://www.heatware.com/u/20134
Prices are OBO- all reasonable offers will be considered. Multi Item Purchase will come with discount.
Fast and secure shipping!
In great shape, retail box and all accessories.
Keychron K2 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard K2 White Backlight Red Switch
$50 Shipped or $40 Local Pickup
