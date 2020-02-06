FS: Keychron K2, Schiit Asgard 2, Adam Audio T5V, Isoacoustics ISO-155, SONY XB950, + Other

enyownz
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 31, 2009
- Messages
- 1,782
Everything works perfectly. Got CC bills to pay so these need to go! Feel free to message questions.
Adam Audio T5V Pair - $320 + 1/2 shipping
- Brand new in box
- 2 Monitors
Schiit Asgard 2 Silver - $120 shipped
- Comes with just the amp + ac cable (no box or anything)
Sony MDR-XB950B1 - $60 shipped
- Brand new in box
- Blue versions
Keychron K2 RGB Aluminum Blue Switches - $85 shipped
- Got it for couch gaming but didn't realize how hefty it is lol
- Like new. Was in box mostly.
IsoAcoustics ISO-155 Speaker stands - $90 shipped
- Brand new in box
Logitech G903 SE - SOLD
Fiio K5 Pro - SOLD
Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro 250ohm - SOLD
Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X - SOLD
Adam Audio T5V Pair - $320 + 1/2 shipping
- Brand new in box
- 2 Monitors
Schiit Asgard 2 Silver - $120 shipped
- Comes with just the amp + ac cable (no box or anything)
Sony MDR-XB950B1 - $60 shipped
- Brand new in box
- Blue versions
Keychron K2 RGB Aluminum Blue Switches - $85 shipped
- Got it for couch gaming but didn't realize how hefty it is lol
- Like new. Was in box mostly.
IsoAcoustics ISO-155 Speaker stands - $90 shipped
- Brand new in box
Logitech G903 SE - SOLD
Fiio K5 Pro - SOLD
Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro 250ohm - SOLD
Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X - SOLD
Last edited: