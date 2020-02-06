FS: Keychron K2, Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro, Sennheiser PC37X, Schiit Asgard 2, Adam Audio T5V, Isoacoustics ISO-155, SONY XB950, + Other

Everything works perfectly. Got CC bills to pay so these need to go! Feel free to message questions.



Adam Audio T5V Pair - $320 + 1/2 shipping

- Brand new in box

- 2 Monitors



Schiit Asgard 2 Silver - $120 shipped

- Comes with just the amp + ac cable (no box or anything)



Sony MDR-XB950B1 - $60 shipped

- Brand new in box

- Blue versions



Beyerdynamic DT990 Pro 250ohm - $110 shipped

- Like new, bought them and used for like 10 minutes. Was in box mostly.

- Standard color



Keychron K2 RGB Aluminum Blue Switches - $85 shipped

- Got it for couch gaming but didn't realize how hefty it is lol

- Like new. Was in box mostly.



Massdrop x Sennheiser PC37X - $90 shipped

- Just don't game enough to keep these around

- Like new. Was in box mostly.



Fiio K5 Pro - $140 shipped

- Like new, got a month ago but used for ~5 minutes

- Outside return window. Not even sure why I ordered it lol



IsoAcoustics ISO-155 Speaker stands - $90 shipped

- Brand new in box



Logitech G903 SE - $40 shipped

- Like new, use claw grip so don't use it. Was in box mostly.