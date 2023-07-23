FS: Keychron K14 Pro keyboard $80

Apr 12, 2016
6,811
WD_BLACK SN850X 2TB -- SOLD

KEYCHRON K14 PRO KEYBOARD
New/open box Keychron K14 Pro 70% layout keyboard with hot-swappable Gateron Red Pro Mechanical RGB switches, aluminum frame, PBT key caps, and wired/wireless operation. All original items/accessories included. Packed for immediate shipping.

$80 shipped USPS/FedEx

Heatware: 100% MadMaxx77

PM for PayPal or questions

PXL_20230722_235407416.jpg


PXL_20230723_021241948.jpg


PXL_20230723_021957769.jpg
 

Wednesday is an even better day to buy a new keyboard that's so heavy and solid it can be used as a self-defense weapon bump 💪👊
 
Added an excellent WD SN850X 2TB for an even more excellent price bump

EDIT: Sold fast!
 
