FS: KEF LS50, Gustard X20 Pro, Outlaw Monoblocks + accessories

Commander Shepard
I'm downsizing my PC audio, so here's some super sweet gear at great prices. Everything is packed and ready for immediate shipping. Thanks for looking!
KEF LS50 Black + IsoAcoustics stands
Fantastic speakers for just about any application. Mine are 14 months old in mint condition. Well-cared for in a smoke- and pet-free home. Still covered by 5 year KEF warranty. Will ship in original box. Also including the pictured IsoAcoustics stands and set of six-foot speaker cables with banana plug connectors.
$750 OBO shipped USPS
Gustard DAC-X20 Pro + Behringer Monitor1 volume controller
The Gustard is in mint condition and still covered by 2+ years Asurion warranty. Gustard DAC-X20 PRO Digital Audio Decoder Dual ES9028Pro Solution XMOS Input Optical Coaxial AES EBU Support DSD DOP. Will ship in original box with all accessories including remote.
$650 OBO shipped USPS
(2) Outlaw Audio Model 2200 Monoblocks + SubZero volume controller
Retail price $399 each. Both monoblocks are in mint condition. Will ship in original boxes. Purchased in May 2019. Still covered by 5-year Outlaw Audio warranty. Also including SubZero SZ-MC2 volume controller + 4 XLR cables.
$550 OBO shipped USPS
Shoot me a PM for any questions or my PayPal info.
My Heatware: 100% Commander Shepard
