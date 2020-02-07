FS: KEF LS50, Gustard X20 Pro, Outlaw Monoblocks + accessories

I'm downsizing my PC audio, so here's some super sweet gear at great prices. Everything is packed and ready for immediate shipping. Thanks for looking!

KEF LS50 Black + IsoAcoustics stands

Fantastic speakers for just about any application. Mine are 14 months old in mint condition. Well-cared for in a smoke- and pet-free home. Still covered by 5 year KEF warranty. Will ship in original box. Also including the pictured IsoAcoustics stands and set of six-foot speaker cables with banana plug connectors.

$750 OBO shipped USPS

Gustard DAC-X20 Pro + Behringer Monitor1 volume controller

The Gustard is in mint condition and still covered by 2+ years Asurion warranty. Gustard DAC-X20 PRO Digital Audio Decoder Dual ES9028Pro Solution XMOS Input Optical Coaxial AES EBU Support DSD DOP. Will ship in original box with all accessories including remote.

$650 OBO shipped USPS

(2) Outlaw Audio Model 2200 Monoblocks + SubZero volume controller

Retail price $399 each. Both monoblocks are in mint condition. Will ship in original boxes. Purchased in May 2019. Still covered by 5-year Outlaw Audio warranty. Also including SubZero SZ-MC2 volume controller + 4 XLR cables.

$550 OBO shipped USPS

Shoot me a PM for any questions or my PayPal info.

My Heatware: 100% Commander Shepard
 
