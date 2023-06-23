FS: JONSBO N1 Mini-ITX NAS case

I have a open box Jonsbo N1 case that I no longer need. I purchase this with the intent of using it for Blue Iris, then I end up buying into the Unifi ecosystem so this has been sitting in storage for awhile. Item has been open to check the case but it has not been used. The color says silver but it looks like anodized blue for some reason. I asked Jonsbo and they said it was an issue with this particular batch that end up having a blue tint to the anodize. Stock photo for color reference
Price - $115 shipped OBO
Payment accepted - Paypal FnF or add the fee / Zelle
https://www.heatware.com/u/84395/to
Price - $115 shipped OBO
Payment accepted - Paypal FnF or add the fee / Zelle
https://www.heatware.com/u/84395/to