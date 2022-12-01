FS: Jabra USB-C Headset / Alphacool 240mm Radiator

Payments accepted - Zelle, Venmo, cash, money orders and BTC
My feedback:
Heatware | eBay
$50 shipped: Jabra GN EVOLVE2 40 USB-C Heatset (P/N: 24089-989-899) - this is an open box USB-C headset. The box is a bit damaged, because some fraudulent buyer on eBay ordered the wrong part, said it was "not as described" (despite saying I sent them the advertised part) and returned it using a damaged, wet box, despite my no returns policy. They wanted a USB-A headset. eBay now forces returns on the seller for any reason, at seller's expense. Please make sure this is the part you need before purchasing. USB-C is applicable to newer laptops and motherboards and your system may or may not have a USB-C port. Probably all of you know this.
View attachment 473847
$60 shipped: Alphacool NexXxoS Monsta 240mm radiator (280 x 124 x 86mm) - Has a small dent (pictured). Does not affect function.
View attachment 434215View attachment 434216View attachment 434217View attachment 434218
*** SOLD ***
(SOLD) $115 shipped - AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-Core / 12-Thread - (4.4 GHz Max Boost, 3.9GHz Base) Unlocked APU/CPU - 3 weeks old. Retail packaged with unused heatsink. Built in GPU. Never overclocked. Bought from Microcenter, because I was having issues with another chip. No longer need. Fast chip - works great! (SOLD) $55 shipped - MSI X470 GAMING PLUS Motherboard X470 Mainboard AM4 AMD Ryzen DDR4 - Used. Ships in retail box with I/O plate and some accessories.
(SOLD) $130 shipped - Like new Samsung - 970 EVO Plus 2TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe. Drive ships in anti-static packaging, no retail box.
Purchased months ago. Finally got around to installing it last weekend. Used for less than a week. Blazingly fast... but I was forced to upgrade my motherboard so I bought a new drive. No longer need this.
(SOLD) $65 shipped - Like new Samsung 980 1TB Internal SSD PCIe Gen 3 x4 NVMe. Drive ships in original retail box.
Purchased about 14 months ago. Blazingly fast!
