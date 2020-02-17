FS: ITX part out (Z370 board + i5-8400 + Phanteks case)

Selling my seldom used ITX build. Comes from adult owned/smoke free environment.
Intel i5-8400 CPU (retail box no HSF)
Gigabyte Z370N Wifi motherboard (https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/Z370N-WIFI-rev-10#kf) Retail box with I/O backplate, m.2 heatsink, cables, manual, etc
Noctua NH-D9L HSF (https://www.newegg.com/noctua-nh-d9l/p/N82E16835608068?Item=N82E16835608068)
Selling as COMBO ONLY. Please do not ask me to part it out. Selling for $235/shipped
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv iTX Black Steel / Plastic Window Mini-ITX Tower Computer Case PH-ES215P_BK
$50 shipped
Pix on request. Paypal accepted. HEAT = Burner27
PM's are best
Thanks for looking
Intel i5-8400 CPU (retail box no HSF)
Gigabyte Z370N Wifi motherboard (https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Motherboard/Z370N-WIFI-rev-10#kf) Retail box with I/O backplate, m.2 heatsink, cables, manual, etc
Noctua NH-D9L HSF (https://www.newegg.com/noctua-nh-d9l/p/N82E16835608068?Item=N82E16835608068)
Selling as COMBO ONLY. Please do not ask me to part it out. Selling for $235/shipped
Phanteks Enthoo Evolv iTX Black Steel / Plastic Window Mini-ITX Tower Computer Case PH-ES215P_BK
$50 shipped
Pix on request. Paypal accepted. HEAT = Burner27
PM's are best
Thanks for looking