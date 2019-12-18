FS: ITX Combo + FlexATX power supply

DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales. ITX Combo Delid+Copper IHS 9700 (non k) ASRock Z390M-ITX/ac Motherboard Cryorig C7 500GB Samsung 960 NVMe (Has 5tb written to it. Drive is rated for 200TBW) 16gb Corsair 3200 Athena Power 400W BNIB Mobo/SSD activated w/Windows 10 Pro Literally drop this in your Velka case WITH itx video card AND YOU"RE GOOD TO GO! PC never went above 60c in a AIDA64 burn in test. Was going to build a Velkase 3 system that would be powerful, cool and quiet. Decided to go another route. $625 - Retails for $905 individually Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25 SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25 SOLD: BF V CD Key - $15 SOLD: 8700k - $300