FS: ITX Combo + FlexATX power supply

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by BoiseTech, Dec 3, 2018.

  1. Dec 3, 2018 #1
    BoiseTech

    BoiseTech Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    350
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2018
    DISCLAIMER: All sales are F&F or you pay fees. Shipping is included in all sales.

    ITX Combo

    Delid+Copper IHS 9700 (non k)
    ASRock Z390M-ITX/ac Motherboard
    Cryorig C7
    500GB Samsung 960 NVMe (Has 5tb written to it. Drive is rated for 200TBW)
    16gb Corsair 3200
    Athena Power 400W BNIB
    Mobo/SSD activated w/Windows 10 Pro

    Literally drop this in your Velka case WITH itx video card AND YOU"RE GOOD TO GO!

    PC never went above 60c in a AIDA64 burn in test.

    Was going to build a Velkase 3 system that would be powerful, cool and quiet. Decided to go another route.

    $625 - Retails for $905 individually




    Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/117681/to

    SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25
    SOLD: Outer Worlds Key - $25
    SOLD: BF V CD Key - $15
    SOLD: 8700k - $300
     
    Last edited: Dec 18, 2019 at 10:49 AM
    BoiseTech, Dec 3, 2018
    BoiseTech, Dec 3, 2018
    #1
  2. May 31, 2019 #2
    Bigshrimp

    Bigshrimp Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    293
    Joined:
    Oct 7, 2009
    Nice system.
     
    Bigshrimp, May 31, 2019
    Bigshrimp, May 31, 2019
    #2
    BoiseTech likes this.
  3. May 31, 2019 #3
    MuscleNerd

    MuscleNerd Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    197
    Joined:
    Jul 20, 2016
    Are you will to part it out, I need a few things.
     
    MuscleNerd, May 31, 2019
    MuscleNerd, May 31, 2019
    #3
    BoiseTech likes this.
  4. Nov 6, 2019 #4
    SamirD

    SamirD 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,993
    Joined:
    Mar 22, 2015
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2019
    SamirD, Nov 6, 2019
    #4
  5. Nov 6, 2019 #5
    lightsout

    lightsout [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,056
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2014
    pm
     
    lightsout, Nov 6, 2019
    lightsout, Nov 6, 2019
    #5
  6. Nov 6, 2019 #6
    Cecil

    Cecil [H]ardness Supreme

    Messages:
    4,663
    Joined:
    Jun 17, 2009
    Might have some in that price range at work, will pm you tomorrow if we do.
     
    Cecil, Nov 6, 2019
    Cecil, Nov 6, 2019
    #6
    BoiseTech likes this.
  7. Dec 17, 2019 at 10:25 AM #7
    Jbort1984

    Jbort1984 [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,244
    Joined:
    May 28, 2009
    Bump for a good seller/buyer
     
    Jbort1984, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:25 AM
    Jbort1984, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:25 AM
    #7
    BoiseTech likes this.
  8. Dec 18, 2019 at 10:50 AM #8
    BoiseTech

    BoiseTech Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    350
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2018
    Made power supply part of bundle bump. Just drop in an ITX case and you've got yourself a powerful mini that'll handle any game!
     
    BoiseTech, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:50 AM
    BoiseTech, Dec 18, 2019 at 10:50 AM
    #8
    SamirD likes this.
  9. Dec 19, 2019 at 11:01 AM #9
    BoiseTech

    BoiseTech Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    350
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2018
    Next day bump
     
    BoiseTech, Dec 19, 2019 at 11:01 AM
    BoiseTech, Dec 19, 2019 at 11:01 AM
    #9
  10. Dec 20, 2019 at 10:57 AM #10
    BoiseTech

    BoiseTech Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    350
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2018
    The day after the next day bump
     
    BoiseTech, Dec 20, 2019 at 10:57 AM
    BoiseTech, Dec 20, 2019 at 10:57 AM
    #10
Tags: