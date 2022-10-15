FS: ITX ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I, i7 12700K combo

For your consideration I have a low usage nice ITX combo. An i7 12700K and an ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I. Great little combo.

Processor was never overclocked and kept under a custom water cooling loop since day one. Items are in excellent condition.

I’m asking $600 shipped via FedEx for the combo.

All retail box, packaging, and accessories comes with the mobo. CPU will be already installed.

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration
 

