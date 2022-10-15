FS: ITX ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I, i7 12700K combo, JBL Synthesis SDP-58 DIRAC Processor (Free AppleTV 4K 2nd Gen with purchase)

For your consideration I have;



A low usage nice ITX combo.



An i7 12700K and an ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I. Great little combo.



Processor was never overclocked and kept under a custom water cooling loop since day one. Items are in excellent condition.



I’m asking $600 shipped via FedEx for the combo.



All retail box, packaging, and accessories comes with the mobo. CPU will be already installed.







Also, a like new, very low usage, awesome JBL SDP-58.



Unfortunately, I am in the process of looking/moving for a new place, so I am temporarily downsizing my equipment.



Processor is in excellent working condition.



I’m asking $5000, and including an AppleTV 4K 2nd Gen. I also might have a couple XLR cables.



Complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. The remote was never used. I used my Harmony ELITE.







I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.



I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration