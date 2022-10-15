FS: ITX ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I + DDR5 6400 CL32

G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,786
For your consideration I have;

$345

A low usage, like new, nice ITX z690 motherboard

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I $345 shipped

Great little motherboard. In excellent condition.

I’m asking $345 shipped via FedEx.

All retail box, packaging, and accessories comes with the mobo.


$200

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6400 CL32-39-39-102 1.40V Dual Channel Desktop Memory F5-6400J3239G16GA2-TZ5RK (Matte Black)

I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.

I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration
 

Attachments

  • 697F3958-32D0-4DC7-A23D-1F7AEB90D888.jpeg
    697F3958-32D0-4DC7-A23D-1F7AEB90D888.jpeg
    388.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,786
WILLING TO SELL SEPARATE!

12700K (retail box included) $275 shipped

ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I $350 shipped
 
G

Geronimo

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 7, 2001
Messages
1,786
I also have 32GB of low latency G.Zskill 6400Mhz DDR5 I was thinking of putting up for sale if anyone wants a complete bare bones combo. It works excellent with the combo. Just add storage, and off you go. (Using them in my current rig, but can add them for a good price if the buyer wants.)

G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6400 CL32-39-39-102 1.40V Dual Channel Desktop Memory F5-6400J3239G16GA2-TZ5RK (Matte Black)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top