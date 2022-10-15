FS: ITX ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-I + DDR5 6400 CL32

For your consideration I have;



A low usage, like new, nice ITX z690 motherboard



Great little motherboard. In excellent condition.



I’m asking $345 shipped via FedEx.



All retail box, packaging, and accessories comes with the mobo.





$200



G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB Series (Intel XMP) 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin SDRAM DDR5 6400 CL32-39-39-102 1.40V Dual Channel Desktop Memory F5-6400J3239G16GA2-TZ5RK (Matte Black)



I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.



I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items on, eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration