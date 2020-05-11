FS: IsoAcoustics Aperta speaker stands

I've got a set of 4-month old Silver IsoAcoustics Aperta speaker stands that need a new home. These are the new all-aluminum version. They were used to hold my KEF LS50 wireless speakers. Flawless condition with manual and original box. Packed and ready for immediate shipping.

$125 OBO shipped USPS

My Heatware: 100% CommanderShepard

PM for any questions or my PayPal info

Thanks for looking!

1.jpg


2.jpg


3.png
 
