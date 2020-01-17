FS: iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, Yoga 260, Mist AP, Acer Projector, USB-C Dock

iPhone X 256GB At&t Network Unlocked in good condition. Battery health 87% Color is Grey $450 Shipped {} iPhone 8+ 64GB AT&t Network Unlocked In good condition. Battery health 87% Color is white $350 Shipped {} Lenovo Yoga 260. Type 20FD Model 002HUS Touch screen function doesn't work 12in 1920x1080 Resolution. There are light/white spots on the screen. i5 6300U CPU 8GB Ram 256GB Toshiba Thnsfj256gdnu a NVMe SSD Charger included $150 + Shipping Mist Systems AP41 In good condition. AC Adapter included. $250 Shipped {} Acer Predator Z650 Gaming Projector. In good condition. 2 pairs of 3D Glasses included. Has year of warranty left. $600 Shipped {} {} {} IOGear USB-C Triple Docking Station with 60W Power Delivery. GUD3C11 USB-C cable and ac adapter included. $130 Shipped {} {} Spoiler Bose Soundlink+ Apple Store gift card iPhone 6S Beats Solo Pro Jabra Engage 75 Bluetooth Stereo Wireless Professional UC Headset. Google Pixel 3a xl $415 IOGear USB Type-C Docking Station. Model GUD3C05. In good condition. $75 Shipped Latitude 7440 $150 LG G6 Sprint iPhone 64GB. $325 Lenovo Thinkpad Yoga 460 $180 Samsung Galaxy S8 Unlocked $200 Canon Rebel T3i with 18-55mm lens iPhone 7 Plus 256GB Vzw. $275 Walmart Physical Gift Card $269.95 for $250 IPod Nano $60 Apple AirPods 2 ZTE Blade Pro V8 GSM Unlocked Apple Watch Series 2 42mm SS with Oittm Stainless Steel band iPad Pro 12.9 64GB 2nd Gen Wifi Good condition $450 Shipped New Fortinet FortiGate 60E Includes box,manual and accessories $375 Shipped iPhone X 64GB Verizon Network Unlocked Cracked screen and back. Works fine otherwise. iPhone 8 64GB excellent condition Sold $375 Shipped Apple Watch Series 3 42MM Aluminium GPS $190 Shipped iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Verizon network Unlocked iPhone 8 Plus 64GB Verizon Unlocked Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System In good condition box included.$275 + Shipping Sold Apple Watch Series 3 42mm Space Gray Aluminium Sport band Black In good condition. $200 + Shipping Sold New in Box Garmin Dash Cam 45 $100 Shipped Sold iPhone 6S Plus 16GB T-Mobile Network Unlocked $200 Shipped Sold Spectre X360 With Cracked screen $200 Sold Bose QuiteComfort 35 Series II $280 New Sold Dell Latitude E5450 Sold iPad Pro 10.5 $400 Sold Xbox One S Sold HP Spectre X360 Sold iPhone 8 Plus Sold Apple itunes Gift card Best Buy Gift cards Sold