FS: iPhone X 64gb space gray unlocked VZ 85% batt

H

hiroler

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 6, 2006
Messages
108
Hi all,
Sold an iPhone here years ago. I’ve got a “mint” used iPhone X to pass along. Located 08873, moving to 17201 this weekend.

85% battery health from Verizon (paid off, upgraded). There was a clear liquid sprayed onto the screen when I purchased it to prevent scratches. Possibly the tiniest of mark on corners and some around charge port, it spent 99.9% of life in a case and functions perfectly. $370 shipped in original box and everything besides cord.

Timestamp
http://imgur.com/a/5u0YfIq

Pic of charge port with some marks
http://imgur.com/a/NmXUV74
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top