FS: iPhone X 256GB Silver. UNLOCKED. Excellent Condition

Cliff Couser

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 22, 2003
Messages
1,823
For Sale:

iPhone X
Model: MQAV2LL/A
Apple: A1901
256GB
Silver

FACTORY UNLOCKED. Was a T-Mobile phone. I'm the first owner.

** Phone is in 100% working condition **

EXCELLENT CONDITION

NO visible scratches on the screen (see pic).

Back is flawless as it’s always been in a hard case (see pic).

+ Comes with a black Torras Slim Fit case

+ Comes with original box and original & UNUSED Apple earbuds and charger

+ Will delete all content and reset phone before shipping


US$375 NET - FIRM ON PRICE - via PayPal

FREE Shipping to lower 48, via FedEx or USPS

** DELIVERY SIGNATURE WILL BE REQUIRED **


Let me know if any questions or if more pics needed.


Thanks!

Heatware: Cliff Couser
 

