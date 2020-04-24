FS: iPhone SE (2016) 16GB Rose Gold - Great condition - 93% battery health

(Photos)This iPhone was owned by my mother, who has upgraded to the iPhone SE 2020 model. She is a very light user, retired, and mostly uses her iPad. The phone is very clean cosmetically, it has served the majority of it's life in a case. Originally bought on day 1 launch of the 2016 SE on Verizon, so it is unlocked and should work with both CDMA/GSM carriers. I'm not sure about Sprint though, you may want to check the model first, but it will work with Verizon/AT&T/T-Mobile and similar compatibility or bands. The battery was replaced in late 2018 under the iPhone battery replacement program. Everything is fully functional, all buttons work, speakers, and mics. It's never had an issue. There are some light scratches on the tempered glass, and there may be some light scratches underneath on the actual display, but there are no deep scratches or noticeable damage without examining it up close under lighting. Cases are included if you want them, but if not no problem. Original box and charger/cable will be included.Asking 70$ shipped. Not really looking for any trades at this time. Thank you!