FS: iPhone 6S Plus 32 GB ($30), iPad Air 2 WiFi + Cellular 128GB ($100)

iPhone 6s Plus32 GB - Rose Gold - Unlocked
$30 + shipping.
Battery health @75%
100% functional with no glaring defects. Cosmetically it’s a solid “B”.
iPad Air 2 WiFi + Cellular 128GB Silver
$100 shipped.
Battery health good.
100% functional. Cosmetically a B+ maybe an A. No scratches on screen. Will ship with screen cover within original box and with original wall-wart.
Heat = mizzer https://www.heatware.com/u/21987/to
Ebay = wrenalise https://www.ebay.com/usr/wrenalise#tab1
Will take Paypal or Venmo. I’ll cover buyer protection.
