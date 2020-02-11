FS: iPhone 6S 128GB Rose Gold, Sony HDR-FX7, Steam Games

Apple iPhone 6s 128GB Rose Gold (A1688) - $160 shipped

Originally used on T-Mobile. I contact T-Mobile the other day and requested the unlock, so if you put another SIM card in it will unlock (according to Tmo).

Includes:
Original Box
Original Charger
Original USB/Lighting Data Cable

Notes:
Normal wear. Has the original battery & light scratches on the screen. I tried photographing the scratches, but I can't get them to show up very well in a picture.

Pictures

- -

Sony HDR-FX7 Camcorder (For Parts/Repair) - $160 shipped

The camera powers on and works when hooked up to external power, but the MiniDV slot will not retract into the camera, which is apparently a common issue.

You are able to hook this camcorder up to a DTE to bypass the MiniDV slot or use one of the (3) video outputs (HDMI, Component video, Composite video) to get live video from the camera.

Included:
  • Sony HDR-FX7 Camcorder with non-functioning MiniDV slot
  • Operating Guide
  • Sony Remote (RMT-831) (takes a CR-2025 battery; not included)
  • Sony Component Video Cable
  • Sony Composite Video Cable
  • Viewfinder Hood
NO battery and NO AC Adapter is included. -- I tested this with an AC adapter I use for another camera.

Pictures

Sample videos shot from other people this camera model:
[Youtube Link]
[Youtube Link]

- -

Steam Games
Feel free to offer a price, the prices constantly fluctuate on Steam.

(2) FORCED - $11.25 each
(1) Gauntlet - $14
(2) Postal 2 - $7.50 each
(1) Terraria - $6
(1) Unreal Tournament 2004 - $10

To trade, message me on here & add me on Steam @ Meleniumshane90

Steam Inventory

- -

Payment Options
  • Paypal: Meleniumshane90 @ gmail
  • Venmo: Meleniumshane90 @ gmail
  • Crypto: Anything Coinbase accepts / Anything Cryptonator accepts
 
