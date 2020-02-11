FS: iPhone 6S 128GB Rose Gold, Sony HDR-FX7, SSD, DDR3, DDR2, Freebies, Steam Games

Apple iPhone 6s 128GB Rose Gold (A1688) - $160 $130 shipped

Originally used on T-Mobile. I contact T-Mobile the other day and requested the unlock, so if you put another SIM card in it will unlock (according to Tmo).

Includes:
Original Box
Original Charger
Original USB/Lighting Data Cable

Notes:
Normal wear. Has the original battery & light scratches on the screen. I tried photographing the scratches, but I can't get them to show up very well in a picture.

Pictures

- -

Sony HDR-FX7 Camcorder (For Parts/Repair) - $160 shipped

The camera powers on and works when hooked up to external power, but the MiniDV slot will not retract into the camera, which is apparently a common issue.

You are able to hook this camcorder up to a DTE to bypass the MiniDV slot or use one of the (3) video outputs (HDMI, Component video, Composite video) to get live video from the camera.

Included:
  • Sony HDR-FX7 Camcorder with non-functioning MiniDV slot
  • Operating Guide
  • Sony Remote (RMT-831) (takes a CR-2025 battery; not included)
  • Sony Component Video Cable
  • Sony Composite Video Cable
  • Viewfinder Hood
NO battery and NO AC Adapter is included. -- I tested this with an AC adapter I use for another camera.

Pictures

Sample videos shot from other people this camera model:
[Youtube Link]
[Youtube Link]

- -
PC PARTS
Mushkin 250GB M.2 SATA SSD -- Unused from RMA -- $30 shipped
G.Skill Sniper 8GB DDR3 (2 x 4GB) -- $23 shipped
G.Skil Ripjaws 8GB DDR3 (2 x 4GB) -- $20 shipped
6GB DDR3 1333 -- $15 shipped
  • (2) 2GB DDR3 1333 + (2) 1GB DDR3 1333

FREEBIES -- Just Pay Shipping -- Pulled from laptops or desktops I recycled. Working condition is unknown, unless otherwise stated.
  • AMD A8-3870 CPU + ASRock A75M-ITX Motherboard + Ghetto-rigged stock Phenom II X4 cooler (zip tied 80mm fan)
    • This stopped booting on my friends ancient build, but we never tried getting it to work.
  • ACER Intel Motherboard
    • I believe this had an i5 750 CPU in it?
  • Foxconn P55A Motherboard
  • Foxconn A7DA3 AM3 Motherboard
    • Motherboard needs a capacitor installed in the upper right.
  • HX-IDE-K 44-pin IDE to 40-pin IDE Converter (laptop drive to desktop; possibly vise-versa)
  • (1) DDR 1GB (PC-3200-CL3-1GX16)
  • (2) Hynix DDR2 256MB
  • DDR2 SO-DIMM (Laptop RAM) -- (2) 1GB, (2) 512MB, (1) 256MB
  • WiFi Cards from Windows 7-era laptops
    • (1) Atheros Model AR5B125 - HP P/N 670036-001
    • (1) Realtek RTL8191SE - HP P/N 593033-001

Pictures

- -

Steam Games
Feel free to offer a price, the prices constantly fluctuate on Steam.

(2) FORCED - $11.25 each
(1) Gauntlet - $14
(2) Postal 2 - $7.50 each
(1) Terraria - $6
(1) Unreal Tournament 2004 - $10

To trade, message me on here & add me on Steam @ Meleniumshane90

Steam Inventory

- -

Payment Options
  • Paypal: Meleniumshane90 @ gmail
  • Venmo: Meleniumshane90 @ gmail
  • Crypto: Anything Coinbase accepts / Anything Cryptonator accepts
 
