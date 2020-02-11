FS: iPhone 6S 128GB Rose Gold, Sony HDR-FX7, FX-8350, FX-8320 Build, DDR3, DDR2, Freebies, Steam Games

Meleniumshane90
Originally used on T-Mobile. I contact T-Mobile the other day and requested the unlock, so if you put another SIM card in it will unlock (according to Tmo).
Includes:
Original Box
Original Charger
Original USB/Lighting Data Cable
Notes:
Normal wear. Has the original battery & light scratches on the screen. I tried photographing the scratches, but I can't get them to show up very well in a picture.
Pictures
- -
Sony HDR-FX7 Camcorder (For Parts/Repair) - $160 shipped
The camera powers on and works when hooked up to external power, but the MiniDV slot will not retract into the camera, which is apparently a common issue.
You are able to hook this camcorder up to a DTE to bypass the MiniDV slot or use one of the (3) video outputs (HDMI, Component video, Composite video) to get live video from the camera.
Included:
- Sony HDR-FX7 Camcorder with non-functioning MiniDV slot
- Operating Guide
- Sony Remote (RMT-831) (takes a CR-2025 battery; not included)
- Sony Component Video Cable
- Sony Composite Video Cable
- Viewfinder Hood
Pictures
Sample videos shot from other people this camera model:
[Youtube Link]
[Youtube Link]
- -
PC PARTS
AMD FX-8350 - $85 shipped
AMD FX-8320 + MSI 970A-G43 + 16GB (2x8) DDR3 - $150 shipped
G.Skill Sniper 16GB DDR3 (2 x 8GB) -- $40 shipped
G.Skil Ripjaws 8GB DDR3 (2 x 4GB) -- $20 shipped
6GB DDR3 1333 -- $15 shipped
- (2) 2GB DDR3 1333 + (2) 1GB DDR3 1333
FREEBIES -- Just Pay Shipping -- Pulled from laptops or desktops I recycled. Working condition is unknown, unless otherwise stated.
- ASUS M4A89TD Pro/USB3 Motherboard
- Gigabyte GA-990FXA-UD3 R5 Motherboard
- I had some weird issue where the PC would freeze that went away on the spare motherboard I had. I never messed around with it.
- AMD A8-3870 CPU + ASRock A75M-ITX Motherboard + Ghetto-rigged stock Phenom II X4 cooler (zip tied 80mm fan)
- This stopped booting on my friends ancient build, but we never tried getting it to work.
- ACER Intel Motherboard
- I believe this had an i5 750 CPU in it?
- Foxconn P55A Motherboard
- AMD Phenom II X3 720 CPU + Foxconn A7DA3 AM3 Motherboard
- Motherboard needs a capacitor installed in the upper right. I placed the CPU in there to keep the pins from getting bent.
- HX-IDE-K 44-pin IDE to 40-pin IDE Converter (laptop drive to desktop; possibly vise-versa)
- (1) DDR 1GB (PC-3200-CL3-1GX16)
- (2) Hynix DDR2 256MB
- DDR2 SO-DIMM (Laptop RAM) -- (2) 2GB, (2) 1GB, (2) 512MB, (1) 256MB
- DDR3 SO-DIMM (Laptop RAM) -- (3) 2GB
- WiFi Cards from WIndows 7-era laptops -- 1 Broadcom, 1 Atheros
Pictures
- -
Steam Games
Feel free to offer a price, the prices constantly fluctuate on Steam.
(2) FORCED - $11.25 each
(1) Gauntlet - $14
(2) Postal 2 - $7.50 each
(1) Terraria - $6
(1) Unreal Tournament 2004 - $10
To trade, message me on here & add me on Steam @ Meleniumshane90
Steam Inventory
- -
Payment Options
- Paypal: Meleniumshane90 @ gmail
- Venmo: Meleniumshane90 @ gmail
- Crypto: Anything Coinbase accepts / Anything Cryptonator accepts
