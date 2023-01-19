FS: iPhone 14 Pro, iPad Pro, Samsung 980 Pro, Corsair 280mm AIO, Corsair Dominator 32GB RAM

Have several items for sale. No pictures yet for some items as I'm still in the process of getting everything ready, will update post. I accept Zelle for payment and shipping will be via USPS Priority Mail or UPS Ground.
I have been a forum member for going on 20 years now, 2FA enabled, long history of selling items here and on eBay. Everything will be shipped promptly and with proper packaging. I take very good care of my items. Everything is clean, no grime or gunk here, minimal if any dust, and original boxes and accessories included with everything. I don't sell for bargain basement prices but I will save you significant money over buying new for a like new item.

https://www.heatware.com/u/23008/to 202-0-0

iPhone 14 Pro 256GB Black Unlocked - $920 shipped.
Excellent condition, used for a few months before switching to the Max.

2018 iPad Pro 11-inch Wi‑Fi 64GB Space Gray - $420 shipped
Excellent condition always kept in a case, adult owned. Includes Apple brand folio case.

Samsung 980 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - $170 shipped
Light use, no chia mining or anything like that.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 32GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4 3200MHz $160 shipped
Excellent condition, no issues. 4 DIMM kit looks great for that "full system" look.

EVGA RTX 3060 12GB XC - $220 shipped -SOLD
Has the issue a lot of EVGA 3000 series cards have with fan clicking when they spin up. Can be fixed by setting a fixed speed in Precision app.



Zepher said:
Does your 3060 have a loose fan maybe?
Click to expand...
Maybe? It happened with both fans and only occurred during spin up. Anyway, card is sold and buyer aware of issue.
 

