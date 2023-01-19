FS: iPhone 14 Pro, iPad Pro, Intel i5-12400, Asus RTX 3070

E

EnderW

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 25, 2003
Messages
11,157
Have several items for sale. No pictures yet for some items as I'm still in the process of getting everything ready, will update post. I accept Zelle for payment and shipping will be via USPS Priority Mail or UPS Ground.
I have been a forum member for going on 20 years now, 2FA enabled, long history of selling items here and on eBay. Everything will be shipped promptly and with proper packaging. I take very good care of my items. Everything is clean, no grime or gunk here, minimal if any dust, and original boxes and accessories included with everything.

Heatware 202-0-0


iPhone 14 Pro 256GB Black Unlocked - $920 shipped.
Excellent condition, used for a few months before switching to the Max.

2018 iPad Pro 11-inch Wi‑Fi 64GB Space Gray - $420 shipped
Excellent condition always kept in a case, adult owned. Includes Apple brand folio case.

Intel Core i5-12400 Retail Box CPU - $165 shipped
Light use for testing a few motherboards - no issues. Stock heatsink included and unused.

ASUS TUF Gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 OC Edition Graphics Card - $370 shipped
Light use in streaming PC. Clean card with retail box - no issues.
 

Attachments

  • 2B8602F2-D6B0-4D86-BC36-DC32B6A71A5B.jpeg
    2B8602F2-D6B0-4D86-BC36-DC32B6A71A5B.jpeg
    397 KB · Views: 0
  • E9AD1BBA-80CB-4FEB-8F65-3D0C053F76B4.jpeg
    E9AD1BBA-80CB-4FEB-8F65-3D0C053F76B4.jpeg
    358.2 KB · Views: 0
  • 8A293BBC-E4BB-4D02-B2FD-A88A8297DC0A.jpeg
    8A293BBC-E4BB-4D02-B2FD-A88A8297DC0A.jpeg
    308.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 287C0E5E-FECE-4FC7-861D-4115FDB709BB.jpeg
    287C0E5E-FECE-4FC7-861D-4115FDB709BB.jpeg
    476.4 KB · Views: 0
  • 6BE1A433-2E51-4727-844F-DA7658E9E5D1.jpeg
    6BE1A433-2E51-4727-844F-DA7658E9E5D1.jpeg
    268 KB · Views: 0
  • 42E1B6BF-096D-446D-93A8-0E1AA1FC873D.jpeg
    42E1B6BF-096D-446D-93A8-0E1AA1FC873D.jpeg
    257.5 KB · Views: 0
  • F4112C9D-4502-4296-B993-9B19DE18D414.jpeg
    F4112C9D-4502-4296-B993-9B19DE18D414.jpeg
    210.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top