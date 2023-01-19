FS: iPhone 14 Pro, iPad Pro, EVGA 3060, Samsung 980 Pro, Corsair 280mm AIO, Corsair Dominator 32GB RAM

https://www.heatware.com/u/23008/to 202-0-0

Have several items for sale. No pictures yet as I'm still in the process of getting everything ready, will update post. I accept Zelle for payment and shipping will be via USPS Priority Mail or UPS Ground.I have been a forum member for going on 20 years now, 2FA enabled, long history of selling items here and on eBay. Everything will be shipped promptly and with proper packaging. I take very good care of my items. Everything is clean, no grime or gunk here, minimal if any dust, and original boxes and accessories included with everything. I don't sell for bargain basement prices but I will save you significant money over buying new for a like new item.Excellent condition, used for a few months before switching to the Max.Excellent condition always kept in a case, adult owned. Includes Apple brand folio case.Has the issue a lot of EVGA 3000 series cards have with fan clicking when they spin up. Can be fixed by setting a fixed speed in Precision app.Light use, no chia mining or anything like that.Excellent condition, small nick on radiator when originally installed, never had an issue.Excellent condition, no issues. 4 DIMM kit looks great for that "full system" look.