FS: iPhone 12 Pro Unlocked 128GB Pacific Blue

I'm selling a unlocked 128gb iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue. It comes with the original box and a lightning to USB-A cable as well. The battery life is at 80%. I'm the original owner and bought the phone as soon as it came out. It's in great condition except there's a very small crack in one of the bezel corners but it's only on the black bezel part and doesn't go onto the screen as you can see in the pictures. Asking $170 shipped and buyer must live in the continental USA. I also only accept Paypal. Thanks.
edit: SOLD elsewhere
edit: SOLD elsewhere
Attachments
Last edited: