FS: iPhone 12 Mini, Fuji X-S10, Fuji XF16-55mm, LG 34GK950F

iPhone 12 Mini - $350 shipped
- Comes with box and all accessories
- Excellent condition

Fuji X-S10 - $850 shipped
- Comes with box and all accessories
- ~2500 shutters

Fuji XF 16-55mm f2.8 - $850 shipped
- Comes with box
- Great condition

LG 34GK950F - $400 shipped
- It will ship in the original box and all cables are included (USB3, HDMI, DP, and power adapter/cord).
- In excellent condition, no dead pixels.
- Local NYC
 
