FS: iPhone 12 Mini, Fuji X-S10, Fuji XF16-55mm, LG 34GK950F

iPhone 12 Mini - $350 shipped

- Comes with box and all accessories

- Excellent condition



Fuji X-S10 - $850 shipped

- Comes with box and all accessories

- ~2500 shutters



Fuji XF 16-55mm f2.8 - $850 shipped

- Comes with box

- Great condition



LG 34GK950F - $400 shipped

- It will ship in the original box and all cables are included (USB3, HDMI, DP, and power adapter/cord).

- In excellent condition, no dead pixels.

- Local NYC