FS: iPhone 11 Pro in excellent condition with accessories. $850

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by ToyYoda03, Nov 8, 2019.

  1. Nov 8, 2019 #1
    ToyYoda03

    ToyYoda03

    Hello,

    I'm selling my iPhone 11 Pro 64gb in Space Gray for $850 shipped. Screen protector and case were applied since I owned it, I am the original owner. I used it for roughly a month and decided I like android more. Locked to T-Mobile though I can call and see if they'll unlock the phone. No scratches or dings.

    Includes:

    Link to photo album:
    https://photos.app.goo.gl/F5Dh84J3T9VUojtf8


    Heat
     

    Last edited: Dec 27, 2019 at 5:28 PM
    SamirD likes this.
