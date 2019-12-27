FS: iPhone 11 Pro in excellent condition with accessories. $850

Hello, I'm selling my iPhone 11 Pro 64gb in Space Gray for $850 shipped. Screen protector and case were applied since I owned it, I am the original owner. I used it for roughly a month and decided I like android more. Locked to T-Mobile though I can call and see if they'll unlock the phone. No scratches or dings. Includes: Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charger Stand Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector (1 applied to screen, 1 spare) Slim Fit iPhone 11 Pro Case Original box with accessories. Link to photo album: https://photos.app.goo.gl/F5Dh84J3T9VUojtf8 Heat