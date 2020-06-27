FS: iPhone 11. 128gb.

$620 shipped.
Pictures -
http://imgur.com/a/0XdR64c

Basically brand new iPhone 11. Purchased outright from Verizon for a family member and then switching to the new SE. It only has a couple hours of use on it as my parents didn't like how big the phone was. I was outside of the return window so I am selling it to make up my losses.
It's in like-new condition with no scratches or blemishes. Battery life is 100%. It comes with the original box and all accessories (unopened and unused). Its been removed from the original icloud account and is ready to use. Smoke-free and pet free home.

  • USA only
  • Paypal only
  • I set aside a good amount of the asking price to get the item to you safely and quickly.
  • If you have any questions, please ask them before you pm me saying you'll take it.
  • Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/52752
 
