FS: iPhone 11. 128gb.

AltTabbins
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jul 29, 2005
- Messages
- 19,833
$620 shipped.
Pictures -
Basically brand new iPhone 11. Purchased outright from Verizon for a family member and then switching to the new SE. It only has a couple hours of use on it as my parents didn't like how big the phone was. I was outside of the return window so I am selling it to make up my losses.
It's in like-new condition with no scratches or blemishes. Battery life is 100%. It comes with the original box and all accessories (unopened and unused). Its been removed from the original icloud account and is ready to use. Smoke-free and pet free home.
- USA only
- Paypal only
- I set aside a good amount of the asking price to get the item to you safely and quickly.
- If you have any questions, please ask them before you pm me saying you'll take it.
- Heatware - https://www.heatware.com/u/52752