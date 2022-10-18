FS: iPhone 11 128GB locked to Xfinity Mobile

Wife upgraded so I'm offering her old phone here before trying to deal with Swappa. iPhone 11 in purple, 128GB model, locked to Xfinity Mobile. It has been fully paid off for a long time so no network bans etc but again it is not unlocked and I'd prefer to not hassle with that if I can help it.



Always lived in a case, so body is in excellent shape, no dings or scratches that I can find. Screen has the usual small scratches that almost look like spiderweb lines and are mainly visible when under specific lighting. No deep scratches on the display that would impact regular use. Battery life shows 81%.



Looking for $300 shipped obo, paypal and CONUS only. I can't find the original box so it will just be the phone itself. This would qualify as "good" condition on Swappa's scale, and similar examples are going for $350ish there. I just can't stand all the lowballing there ("I'll pay $160 right now!") and people on this site are always much nicer to deal with. Will grab some pics of the phone as soon as I get a moment.