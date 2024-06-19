FS: iPad Pro 13" M1, Watch S8, Razer peripherals, fans | WTB: AC:Shadows Code

Howdy folks,
Looking to get my hands on a code for Assassins Creed:Shadows. Would like to give it a try without shelling $60+
I also have some items that I'm looking to part ways with:
Let me know if you have any questions.
I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.
Thank you.
Heat is in my sig. 100% positive, 70+ and counting
Looking to get my hands on a code for Assassins Creed:Shadows. Would like to give it a try without shelling $60+
I also have some items that I'm looking to part ways with:
- iPad Pro 13" 5th gen, M1, 128GB, Black. Mint condition. $540 Shipped
- Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum, 45mm, Black. Comes with BNIB Midnight M/L band seen in pictures. $110+Shipping CONUS.
- Screen does have some scratches/damage. Pictures here.
- Razer Seiren v3 Chroma Microphone. Black. Mint condition. Used <10hrs. $65 Shipped CONUS.
- Thought I'd enjoy using a standalone mic, turned out I prefer a headset because I walk/move around the place a lot.
- Pictures
- Razer Basilisk v3 Pro. Black. Mint condition. Used < 10hrs. $65 Shipped CONUS.
- A little too heavy for my liking otherwise the shape is amazing. I've switched to a Logitech GPX Superlight 2.
- The thumb button was getting in the way for me.
- Will post pictures soon.
- Razer Audio Mixer. Mint condition. $75 Shipped CONUS
- Comes with mixer and usbc cable.
- Was not able to use it the way I thought I would be; ended up going with a PCPanel instead
- Arctic F14 PWM PST Case Fan x2. $15 as long as it's bought with another item.
- White, BNIB
iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB, Natural Titanium, Unlocked. $750 shipped CONUS. 98% Battery Capacity, cycle count: 246. Kept at 80% limit unless traveling. Comes with a case. Selling as I upgraded to a 16 Pro.
-
I have somehow gotten lucky with a PNY 5080 off of Amazon a month ago, showed up today. A good friend of mine snagged a 5080FE for me in the meantime so this one is getting passed on to [H].
I have only opened the cardboard shipping box, GPU box itself is still sealed for next owner. $1284+shipping costs is what I am looking for the 5080. Please let me know if this breaks FS/T Rules SOLD
Loque Ghost S1 Case in Limestone. $130 Shipped CONUS. Includes medium top hat in Ash and an AIO bracket/shroud.
-
EVGA 1600W supernova T2. BNIB. $320 shipped CONUS Picture
-
iPad Pro 11" M1, Wi-Fi. 128GB. Gray. Mint Condition. $450+Shipping CONUS. Comes with an Apple blue folio cover & Apple pencil usbc(not pictured yet), as well as a Brydge Bluetooth keyboard/trackpad.
-
Xbox Series X. $300 + $50 for shipping CONUS. I will cover the remaining shipping cost if it's over $50. Whatever surplus from the shipping cost will be refunded to the buyer. Will come with 1 2 very lightly used white Series X controllers and a BNIB white Series X controller.
-
Lenovo Legion Go. 512GB model. $450 + shipping CONUS PlayStation Portal. $200 shipped CONUS. Comes with this carrying case.
-
Let me know if you have any questions.
All prices are net (fee-less payments ONLY) & OBO. Paypal F&F or Zelle.
NOTE: If you have an item I'm looking for, please include the condition(new/used as well as physical) & asking price when reaching out.Please let me know if you would like to pay with a different method besides the one listed above.
I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.
Thank you.
Heat is in my sig. 100% positive, 70+ and counting
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.