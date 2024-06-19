FS: iPad Pro 13" M1, Apple watch S8 45mm, Razer peripherals, Arctic F14 | WTB: 64+GB DDR5

Looking to get my hands on a NUC w/ 2x ethernet ports

7800X3D,

iPad Pro 13" 5th gen, M1, 128GB, Black. Mint condition. $540 Shipped Pictures to come soon

Apple Watch Series 8 Aluminum, 45mm, Black. Comes with BNIB Midnight M/L band seen in pictures. $110+Shipping CONUS. Screen does have some scratches/damage. Pictures here.

Razer Seiren v3 Chroma Microphone. Black. Mint condition. Used <10hrs. $65 Shipped CONUS. Thought I'd enjoy using a standalone mic, turned out I prefer a headset because I walk/move around the place a lot. Pictures

Razer Basilisk v3 Pro. Black. Mint condition. Used < 10hrs. $65 Shipped CONUS. A little too heavy for my liking otherwise the shape is amazing. I've switched to a Logitech GPX Superlight 2. The thumb button was getting in the way for me. Will post pictures soon.

Razer Audio Mixer. Mint condition. $75 Shipped CONUS Comes with mixer and usbc cable. Was not able to use it the way I thought I would be; ended up going with a PCPanel instead

Arctic F14 PWM PST Case Fan x2. $15 as long as it's bought with another item. White, BNIB

I have somehow gotten lucky with a PNY 5080 off of Amazon a month ago, showed up today. A good friend of mine snagged a 5080FE for me in the meantime so this one is getting passed on to [H].

I have only opened the cardboard shipping box, GPU box itself is still sealed for next owner. $1284+shipping costs is what I am looking for the 5080. Please let me know if this breaks FS/T Rules SOLD

Loque Ghost S1 Case in Limestone. $130 Shipped CONUS. Includes medium top hat in Ash and an AIO bracket/shroud.

EVGA 1600W supernova T2. BNIB. $320 shipped CONUS Picture

iPad Pro 11" M1, Wi-Fi. 128GB. Gray. Mint Condition. $450+Shipping CONUS. Comes with an Apple blue folio cover & Apple pencil usbc(not pictured yet), as well as a Brydge Bluetooth keyboard/trackpad.

Xbox Series X. $300 + $50 for shipping CONUS. I will cover the remaining shipping cost if it's over $50. Whatever surplus from the shipping cost will be refunded to the buyer. Will come with 1 2 very lightly used white Series X controllers and a BNIB white Series X controller.

Lenovo Legion Go. 512GB model. $450 + shipping CONUS

PlayStation Portal. $200 shipped CONUS. Comes with this carrying case.



NOTE

: If you have an item I'm looking for, please include the condition(new/used as well as physical) & asking price when reaching out.

Howdy folks,. Dabbling with building my own router with the end goal of hosting my own cloud amongst other things.Also looking for aSFX PSU, 2x32+GB DDR5 6000MT CL30 RAM.I also have some items that I'm looking to part ways with:Let me know if you have any questions.Please let me know if you would like to pay with a different method besides the one listed above.I am more than happy to send you videos or have a FaceTime/video call to show you that all items are in perfect working condition.Thank you.Heat is in my sig. 100% positive, 70+ and counting