FS: iPad Pro 12.9" 3rd Generation 2018, Arctis Nova Pro Wireless PC/Playstation Version

Heatware is under Malaziel. I accept Paypal F&F or Zelle for payments.iPad Pro 12.9" 3rd Gen. Its been in this case since day 1. Screen is in fantastic condition and body is perfect since its always been in a hard case which is included. Case has a built in kickstand. Battery still lasts an insanely long time.$450 shippedArctis Nova Pro Wireless PC/Playstation Version. Bought new from Amazon in June of last year. These are incredible wireless headphones the positional sound for gaming is fantastic to go along with great noise canceling which you can use while gaming or over bluetooth. Mic sounds good and does a great job filtering out background noise. They sound great for movies, music and phone calls they are true do everything headphones. They have 2 swappable batteries which charge inside the receiver. Changing them is quick and easy plus they automatically pair themselves back in seconds. Can't say enough good things about them you will absolutely love them.$240 shipped