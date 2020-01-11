FS: iPad 6th gen, 128gb, SG, with AC+, ThinkPad T420s

Selling my fathers old laptop since I just got him a T460 as an upgrade. This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro. Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great. Also have an iPad 6th gen, Space Grey, 128gb model, wifi, with AC+ till 12/25/2020 that was hardly used. Mint condition. iPad was barely used by my elderly Mom. Never dropped and not a mark on it. Been in a foldable case all it's life. Included: Original accessories (unused USB cable, charger, box and instructions). ESR Foldable case with magnetic cover. AppleCare Plus till 12/24/2020. See details in pictures for proof it is mint. Has been removed from icloud lock and reset to factory. Comes with 12.2 iOS on it (now you know it hasn't been used). If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA. $125 obo shipped for ThinkPad $330 for iPad shipped {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {} {}