FS: iPad 6th gen, 128gb, SG, with AC+, ThinkPad T420s

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by NIZMOZ, Dec 25, 2019.

    NIZMOZ

    Selling my fathers old laptop since I just got him a T460 as an upgrade. This laptop works perfectly fine, and fairly quick with an SSD in it. Everything works on it as I have tested it. Comes with Windows 10 Pro.

    Issues. Laptop has been dropped. I replaced the display a couple of years ago to get it working again. Lid latches are broken but lid stays closed with gravity. Has a crack on the lid as seen in the pictures and a dent in the corner. Battery needs to be replaced. Stickers covering screws for display are lifting a bit. Will only run about 20 minutes on battery now. Otherwise it works great.

    Also have an iPad 6th gen, Space Grey, 128gb model, wifi, with AC+ till 12/25/2020 that was hardly used. Mint condition. iPad was barely used by my elderly Mom. Never dropped and not a mark on it. Been in a foldable case all it's life.

    Included: Original accessories (unused USB cable, charger, box and instructions). ESR Foldable case with magnetic cover. AppleCare Plus till 12/24/2020.

    See details in pictures for proof it is mint. Has been removed from icloud lock and reset to factory. Comes with 12.2 iOS on it (now you know it hasn't been used).

    If you have any questions, feel free to ask. See my signature for my heatware. Paypal accepted, and shipping to USA.

    $125 obo shipped for ThinkPad

    $330 for iPad shipped

    20191226_001228164_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001344198_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001415321_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001450723_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001444967_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001503232_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001513035_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001522436_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001026624_iOS.jpg

    20191226_001834597_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195324862_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195334427_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195427141_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195432864_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195603477_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195616437_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195707802_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195722142_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195726395_iOS.jpg

    20200111_195731182_iOS.jpg

    20200111_201435377_iOS.jpg
     
    NIZMOZ, Dec 25, 2019
