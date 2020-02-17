FS: iPad 5th gen, MacBook Air(s) 13”

1. iPad 5th gen 32gb
Comes with a case
Asking 150 shipped
2. MacBook Air 2011
Core i7
4gb ram
256gb ssd
Comes with charger asking for 200 shipped
3. MacBook Air 2014
Core i5
8gb ram
512gb ssd
The iSight camera stop working
Comes with charger
Asking for 300 shipped
4. MacBook Air 2015
Core i5
8gb ram
512gb ssd
Battery needs to get replaced
No charger
Asking for 300 shipped
Comes with a case
Asking 150 shipped
2. MacBook Air 2011
Core i7
4gb ram
256gb ssd
Comes with charger asking for 200 shipped
3. MacBook Air 2014
Core i5
8gb ram
512gb ssd
The iSight camera stop working
Comes with charger
Asking for 300 shipped
4. MacBook Air 2015
Core i5
8gb ram
512gb ssd
Battery needs to get replaced
No charger
Asking for 300 shipped
Last edited: