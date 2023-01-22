FS: IP35 Pro, Q6600, 8800 GTS 512, 8 Gig RAM combo, WD Raptor 150g, WD SE16 512g, Cooler Master 850w PSU

SamirD said: Any stable OC on the q6600? I love this era of hardware. Click to expand...

Yes. I had a lot of success overclocking this CPU, although through much of its later years, I just put it back to stock 2.4 Ghz. With some extra voltage, I had gotten mine to 3.2 Ghz with air cooling back in the day and lots of people had gotten their's to 3.4-3.6. Not bad for a 2007-era processor. To be honest with you, for basic web browsing, I couldn't tell the difference between this rig's snappiness and my new Lenovo gaming laptop with a Ryzen 5800H and 16gig RAM. I was running an Intel SSD in it. This stuff has low hours in it. I went through a gaming phase in my early 30's and then had kids... lol I occasionally used this setup for web browsing every once in a while, but got out of the gaming world and I mainly used a laptop.