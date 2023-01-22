FS: IP35 Pro, Q6600, 8800 GTS 512, 8 Gig RAM combo, WD Raptor 150g, WD SE16 512g, Cooler Master 850w PSU

Here's a bunch of stuff out of an old rig of mine. It ran strong until I took it apart today.

Abit IP35 Pro with an Intel Q6600 CPU, heatsink/cooler, 8 gigs DDR2 PC-6400 combo - $110 shipped

For those that don't remember Abit, they were right up there with ASUS years ago, but unfortunately went out of business back in 2006.

XFX GeForce 8800 GTS 512mb GPU - $60 shipped

Cooler Master RS-850-EMBA PSU - $75 shipped
Strong PSU. This thing is mint.

Western Digital Velociraptor 150gig 10,000 RPM SATA drive - $60 shipped

Western Digital SE16 512gig 7,200 RPM SATA Drive - $40 shipped

Both run strong. I have two current pics of drive health attached.

I know this is older stuff. Prices are negotiable, but remember, shipping is ridiculous these days so I am not working for charity here... lol The more you buy at once, the better the price will be.
 

SamirD said:
Any stable OC on the q6600? I love this era of hardware. :)
Yes. I had a lot of success overclocking this CPU, although through much of its later years, I just put it back to stock 2.4 Ghz. With some extra voltage, I had gotten mine to 3.2 Ghz with air cooling back in the day and lots of people had gotten their's to 3.4-3.6. Not bad for a 2007-era processor. To be honest with you, for basic web browsing, I couldn't tell the difference between this rig's snappiness and my new Lenovo gaming laptop with a Ryzen 5800H and 16gig RAM. I was running an Intel SSD in it. This stuff has low hours in it. I went through a gaming phase in my early 30's and then had kids... lol I occasionally used this setup for web browsing every once in a while, but got out of the gaming world and I mainly used a laptop.
 
Starfalcon said:
Please someone buy this so I am not tempted to anymore. I already have one of these and I dont need another one, but the retro calls its siren song....
Sorry, can't help you. I already have an Abit IP35 3xQ6600s 8 gig of DDR2 (plus more) and an EVGA 8800GT 512 (which no longer works because of the horrible ROHS solder of the time.) I'm already in good shape for the hardware he's selling. Although the asking price for the motherboard, RAM, CPU and heatsink is practically a steal.
 
PilotKD said:
Yes. I had a lot of success overclocking this CPU, although through much of its later years, I just put it back to stock 2.4 Ghz. With some extra voltage, I had gotten mine to 3.2 Ghz with air cooling back in the day and lots of people had gotten their's to 3.4-3.6. Not bad for a 2007-era processor. To be honest with you, for basic web browsing, I couldn't tell the difference between this rig's snappiness and my new Lenovo gaming laptop with a Ryzen 5800H and 16gig RAM. I was running an Intel SSD in it. This stuff has low hours in it. I went through a gaming phase in my early 30's and then had kids... lol I occasionally used this setup for web browsing every once in a while, but got out of the gaming world and I mainly used a laptop.
Yep, I still have a Q6600 running on an Intel DG965 board in the pole barn as my browsing for parts computer. There are very few times I can tell the difference with an SLC NAND SSD in it.
 
