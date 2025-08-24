FS: Intel z490 and 200 series items

Intel 285k - $495 shipped
Mobo and Ram Combo - $75 shipped
G. Skill Trident Z5 RGB 48gb DDR5 8000 CL40 - $200 shipped
heatware under wadec22
PP FF preferred
not looking for any trades but never hurts to ask
prices are firm
- Intel 285k
- retail box, new, unused
- Gigabyte z490 Gaming X AX
- comes with original box/manual and I believe all accessories (inquire if there is something specific you are after.
- At one point the 4th RAM slot went bad. So we upgraded it from a 16gb (2x8gb) to a 32gb single stick system.
- Patriot Viper 32gb
- single module. 3200mhz. when I bought it listing said it was 1.35v CL 18 but XMP profile is CL 16
- Intel 265k
- retail box, new, unused
- Asus ROG Maximus Z890 APEX
- very lightly used - original box and all accessories
- G. Skill Trident Z5 RGB 48gb DDR5 8400 CL40
- these I have used on my x670e so I know they perform great at XMP, I have not tried them with the above combo.
- They are not on the APEX QVL, but a very similar white kit is. I am not guaranteeing they will work together, but I do believe they will.
- F5-8400J4052G24GX2-TZ5RK
G. Skill Trident Z5 RGB 48gb DDR5 8000 CL40 - $200 shipped
- these I have used on my x670e so I know they perform great at XMP, I have not tried them with the above combo, but they are on the above mobo QVL list
- F5-8000J4048F24GX2-TZ5RK
