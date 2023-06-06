FS: Intel X540-T2 10gbe NIC

Hi all, I'm looking to free up some budget and will be posting some parts over the upcoming days/weeks. As always, I take F&F paypal or zelle, have heat under einz, and local meetup available around SF Bay area (94112).



2. Intel X540-T2 dual port 10gbe NIC - bought to see if my home ethernet is 10gbe capable, and sadly it isn't so this is looking for a new home. I purchased it from a fellow member and hoping someone can use it instead of gathering dust here. How about $35 shipped.





SOLD

1. AMD RX 6400 - this was a pull from a HP prebuilt, and used only for a few hours in a HTPC to output 120hz/4k over HDMI. It's a low profile card, but comes with a full height bracket, and fully PCIe slot powered. I believe this is also one of the faster cards, if not the fastest, for gaming. Because it's a system pull, I can only guarantee non-DOA. I'm asking $80 shipped.